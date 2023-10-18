Sheyla Rojas, who is away from Peruvian television, confirmed through Instagram that ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ invited her to be part of the culinary reality show for the last season. However, she decided to reject the offer for this reason which surprised her online fans. It is worth remembering that Rodrigo González speculated on the subject some time ago and it seemed that Sheyla Rojas and Antonio Pavón would see each other again on Peruvian television cameras. However, it was not achieved.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Moral, ex-fiancé of Sheyla Rojas, announces that he will become a father with tender photographs

Why did Sheyla Rojas reject the offer of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Sheyla Rojas was encouraged to interact with her followers through the question box in instagram and revealed, during his visit to Peru, that he preferred to do other things instead of spending 10 hours recording on a television set. “Yes, but many hours of recording were not in my plans. “We wanted to enjoy Peru and do other things,” said the former member of ‘Combate’ in her Instagram stories.

Sheyla Rojas explains the reasons why she did not accept to be in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: Instagram

What did Sheyla Rojas do before entering television and becoming famous?

The former Sporting Cristal goalkeeper Erick Delgado He revealed in an interview with Trome what Sheyla Rojas did before joining Peruvian television. “I stopped at the Adidas store, do you remember who sold the sneakers? Sheyla (Rojas) was the one who sold there, she worked at Adidas and Gianfranco pointed out one of them. I remember that situation because that’s how the I met,” he said.