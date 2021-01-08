Sheyla Rojas and Susy diaz join for the first time in a new program produced by the station Radiomar. The content, format, and title of this project are yet to be revealed; however, both announced that they have big surprises.

The former congresswoman considers that she is starting this 2021 with a good foot in the workplace and referred to who will be her partner in the program.

“I start the year with a lot of work. I am happy, content and excited with Radiomar’s new proposal, because we are going to bring many surprises with Sheyla Rojas, who I consider as my successor ”, said Susy Díaz.

For her part, former television host Sheyla Rojas is excited about her return to the media after a long period of absence since she left América TV.

“I return to a communication medium with great enthusiasm and Susy diaz, the queen of the Peruvian show. We take on a great challenge that aims to entertain listeners of Radiomar. Very soon big surprises, “said the former reality girl in a press release.

Sheyla Rojas and Susy Díaz appear smiling in the first photographs. The spot they recorded together is now available; there both confirm that they are already part of the CRP Radios station.

Sheyla Rojas will denounce those who defamed her

Sheyla Rojas published a press release through Twitter in which he referred to the controversy he starred in before his departure from the program You are in all.

“From now on, any fact that constitutes an act of defamation and / or slander will be resolved by judicial instances, as has been done with the people who sullied my honor, my reputation as a person, as a public figure, my digital image, my digital reputation, during this time. I have taken legal action in my defense and that of my youngest son who has also been damaged, as well as that of my family environment, “he said.

Sheyla Rojas prepares lawsuit against Magaly Medina

As it is recalled, the Magaly TV program, the firm was the space where conversations and photos that belonged to the privacy of Sheyla Rojas were broadcast.

Given this, the former television host will initiate a lawsuit against Magaly Medina for damages, according to Trome.

“Publications that have been made without my consent on national television and the Internet violating my right to privacy and honor, violating respect for my dignity as a person, damaging my image, my reputation in the public and private, socio-labor, affecting my rights as a person, woman, mother, daughter, as a worker, host of a Saturday program on América TV for seven consecutive years causing damages, non-pecuniary damage, loss of earnings […]”Says part of the document collected by the aforementioned media.

