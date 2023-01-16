This January 16, Sheyla Rojas He was on the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program, and he did not hesitate to open his heart. The model had no problem in sharing the love experiences that she has lived during these years and she recognized that two television characters made her shed some tears: Antonio Pavón and Pedro Moral.

“I have cried, I have gone through moments in which yes, but on the second or third day I dry my tears and continue. Only once (he has cried) and lesson learned… once with Antonio and another time with the ‘immoral’ ”, revealed the model.