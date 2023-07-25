Sheyla Rojas She was a guest on the program ‘Send whoever is in charge’, as she is visiting Peru. For this reason, the production of the space of Maria Pia he prepared a sequence to remember the trajectory of the ex-host of ‘You are in all’; However, Sir Winston’s girlfriend had an unexpected reaction when she was shown a photograph of her from her early days in the modeling world, a stage in which she was not yet known in the middle of the show.

“Oh no, María Pía, how do they do this to me? I’m going now“Said the former member of ‘Esto es guerra’ as she left the set. Immediately, Pía and ‘Carlota’ stopped her to return to the program. It was all a joke on the part of the Peruvian model.

