This weekend there was a new drama in Colombian football as a result of the violent behavior of fans in both Palmaseca and Envigado.

At the Sur Sports Center there were moments of anguish when Nacional fans exploded over their team’s 5-0 defeat against Medellín: they threw objects onto the field and had physical confrontations among themselves.

The players remained in the middle of the field, sheltered, waiting for the stands to be cleared so they could go to the dressing rooms.

In those moments, the journalists who covered the game also suffered. There are reports from several of them that indicate that they were verbally abused and even threw objects at them.

Sheyla’s drama

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

One of the journalists who recounted her drama during the game was Sheyla García, a field reporter for the Win Sports channel.

“They threw a bottle at me from the West. Also at my partner, but they didn’t hit him. In my case, I turned around, I saw the bottle and who was throwing it at me. I managed to run and it hit me on the back. They almost hit me. head. It had water, it was big and heavy. The blow would have been strong“, said the journalist in Semana magazine,

But his anguish did not end there. “The guy started yelling at me ‘bitch’, sold out, that I should turn off the cameras and not record them. I answered him what was wrong with him, why was he attacking me. The guy tells me not to record it and that I’m a son of a bitch… “I explained to him that the microphone was not recording, the camera was in the other direction, my cell phone was put away. I asked him for respect,” he said.

The situation was getting out of control. “He told me that he was going to kill me and that he was waiting for me outside the stadium. People came over to ask me to hide.”

Sheyla wasn’t the only one. Several reporters told their testimony of the violence that some fans exercised against them. Sanctions are expected from Dimayor for bad behavior on stage. Although there were also attacks on the outside, as evidenced in videos broadcast on networks.

SPORTS

More sports news