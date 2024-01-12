The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) revealed that it provided shelter and health, psychological and legal support to 22 cases of human trafficking victims, from the beginning of last year until September of that year, which included 13 cases during the first quarter, five cases during the second quarter, and 4 cases during the quarter. The third of last year.

It also provided support for 164 cases of domestic violence and violence against children during the first half of the same year.

The survivors found a safe and supportive environment in the center, which provided them with the protection, care and support they needed to restore their lives.

In detail, the center affirmed its keenness to extend a helping hand and support to victims of human trafficking, as its role is to protect and care for them and provide its services to everyone who needs them, indicating the expansion of its partnerships to provide comprehensive and integrated services to beneficiaries, as it recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command to organize the reception of cases. And organizing events related to human rights and exchanging experiences. He also signed a memorandum of understanding with Zayed University to enhance knowledge exchange, exchange experts and specialists, and spread awareness.

The center indicated that it provides aftercare services to victims of violence and abuse in the stage after the victim leaves the shelter until the case file is closed, where the victim continues to receive support and various services based on the rehabilitation and reintegration plan until she recovers and is able to settle in the family and society, pointing out that He is still communicating

By phone with cases of victims of human trafficking, years have passed since they left the shelter, to check on them and follow up on their conditions.

The center confirmed the provision of six main services to beneficiaries, including reporting and referral, safe shelter, psychological support, counseling and legal support, social services and empowerment, awareness and education, in addition to providing services externally and inside the shelter, according to the needs of each case, pointing out that the average length of stay in The shelter for various cases ranges between 4 and 6 months, as it works to complete programs of care, psychological, social, and vocational rehabilitation, empowerment, and reintegration into their communities.

Some cases may take longer, due to legal procedures, investigations, renewal of supporting documents, etc.

“Ewa” stressed that its staff is diverse, due to the comprehensiveness of the services provided, as it includes administrators, legal professionals, awareness experts, social and psychological specialists, housing supervisors, nurses, teachers, call center employees and guards, in addition to support services employees, noting that the hotline (8007283) is currently one of the The most important channels provided by the Center for reporting cases of human trafficking. It also receives cases coming from hospitals, legal agencies, law enforcement agencies, embassies, other shelters, social media channels, and others.

The center pointed out that it uses art therapy sessions in its shelters, as part of the best prevention, care, rehabilitation and empowerment services it provides to victims of violence, abuse and human trafficking residing in it, as art is a therapeutic tool with proven effectiveness in treating diseases related to mental and psychological health, and it is a necessary means. To rehabilitate people with post-traumatic stress disorder when they undergo rehabilitation programs in various humanitarian institutions.

Proactive services

The Abu Dhabi Center for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) affirmed its keenness to provide proactive services and care for all cases received by it, and to prepare a case management framework for all categories approved by the center, and models and policies according to international best practices, noting that people come to it as victims of violence who feel betrayed and ashamed. They carry heavy burdens that they cannot bear alone, and we work with them to build new beginnings filled with hope and positivity.

Statistics issued by the Center showed that it provided comprehensive support and various services during the first half of last year to 164 cases of domestic violence and violence against children, which opened the doors of hope for them and allowed them to start a new and dignified life.

The types of cases received by the Center were divided into 122 cases of domestic violence and 42 cases of violence against children. The Center hosted 57 cases in its shelters during the same period, and provided them with integrated care, rehabilitation and empowerment services. It also succeeded in reintegrating 77% of cases into society by the end of the second quarter of the year, and the percentage of female cases reached 85%.

. The average length of stay in the shelter ranged between 4 and 6 months.