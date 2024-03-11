Shevuntik takes revenge on Noskova!

Indian Wells (AFP)

Polish Iga Świńtek, ranked first in the world, took revenge on Czech Linda Noskova, when she defeated her 6-4, 6-2 in the third round, and reached the final of the 1000-point Indian Wells Masters in tennis.

Novoska ousted Światnik from the same round of the Australian Open, the first of the four major tournaments, last January, when she defeated her 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Polish woman suffered at the beginning of the match, as she found herself trailing 2-4, after losing her serve in the third game, but she succeeded in winning ten consecutive games on her way to ending the two sets in her favor 6-4 after she broke her opponent’s serve in the eighth and tenth games, the second clean 6. -0.

Shevuntik will meet in the next round with American Madison Keys or Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva.