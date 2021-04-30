Andrei Shevchenko (September 29, 1976) was one of the most outstanding footballers of the turn of the century. Between 1994 and 1999 he marveled at Dynamo Kiev and this earned him signing for Milan, which, at that time, was experiencing a golden age. In San Siro he earned a place in the history of football, even getting the Ballon d’Or in 2004, as well as countless titles, including the 2003 Champions League., won against Juventus at Old Trafford. There he scored the decisive goal of the final, the last of the batch that made the 0-‘0 uneven, which did not move for 120 minutes.

Nesta, Maldini, Gatusso, Pirlo … the rossonero squad was excellent, but two years later, accompanied by Kaká, they lived a black night when they saw Rafa Benítez’s Liverpool overcome the 3-0 with which Milan led at halftime. That day, She goes He was the villain, as he returned to take responsibility in the batch, but handed the title to the English with his final ruling. A frustrated step by Chelsea and a final blowout in Kiev would complete a fantastic career. Thus, the now Ukraine coach reviews it in ‘Forza gentile’, the book he has just published, written by Alessandro Alciato, and that shelled in ‘7’, the magazine of the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Decisive penalty in the 2003 final against Juventus: “I always doubt, but I am never afraid. From the circle in the center of the field to the penalty spot, everything comes to mind. My childhood, Chernobyl (Shevchenko’s family lived a few kilometers from the scene of the unfortunate accident and with 9 years had to move), deceased friends, everything. But most of all, I told myself that I should have no doubts. Once you decide where to shoot, no matter what Buffon does, just don’t change your mind. lip and it was completely dry. I looked at the referee because I was not hearing anything with the noise of the fans (…). When the ball was still in the air, I saw Buffon go to the opposite side. I knew before the challenge that he was done. That moment will last forever. “

Inzaghi’s obsession with soccer: “On the morning of the final in Manchester (2003) I got up early and raised the blinds. We were in a hotel overlooking a golf course. I looked outside and saw a person running alone, imitating attack movements. , he turns to see if an invisible referee whistled offside, he cheers up and celebrates the imaginary goal. It was Pippo. “

The pique with Materazzi: “(In a derby against Inter) In the San Siro tunnel I was playing with a plaque on my cheekbone that had broken me two months before and Materazzi started telling me not too nice things about what was going to happen. I laughed in his face. Not to be a braggart, but because I knew that in his personal life he wasn’t like that, he isn’t, it’s just part of the show. He was one of those bad boys. Besides, the people who tried to scare me, I often forgot where I came from. “

Shevchenko, devastated, collecting the medal after losing the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The “trauma of Istanbul against Liverpool: “The first three months after the acid defeat I would wake up screaming at night and start thinking about it. I still think about it today, after 16 years. Many of my teammates have never wanted to see that game again. I know it by heart. Liverpool? They had a one in 100 chance and they clung to it with all their might. “