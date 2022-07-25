Myth on the pitch, where he managed to be the best player in the world in 2004, Andrei Shevchenko (Dvirkivshchyna, Ukraine; 45 years old) is still in the news off the pitch. Retired just a decade ago, the former Dinamo kyiv, Milan and Chelsea striker visited a refugee camp in Warsaw (Poland) on Monday where a dozen Ukrainian children, fleeing from the Russian offensive in their country, have welcomed with open arms.

At the event, promoted by War Child and Save The Children, with the support of Laureus Sport for Good, Shevchenko had fun, played and shared stories with the little ones, just a few of the 5.8 million refugees who, It is estimated that they have had to leave their homes to flee to other countries in Europe.

Of all of them, more than half are children, as the former soccer player himself has acknowledged: “There are almost three million children in the last five months. The physical impact of the war is evident, but we cannot forget the psychological impact on these young people. It is not enough to take a child out of war. We have to take the war out of children.”

Shevchenko, former Ukraine coach (2016-2021) and coach of Italian Genoa until January 2022, when he was dismissed, is a myth in his country. This is how the children, separated from their families by the conflict, have made it known.

“Sport has an incredible power to break down barriers and create hope in times of despair,” said Shevchenko, who scored 354 goals in 721 games as a professional player. And he added, referring to the promotion of children’s education and mental health: “I am proud to participate in initiatives like this, but we must continue working for the future of these children.”

