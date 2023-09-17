Shevchenko said that the referees unfairly judged the fight in favor of Alexa Grasso

Kyrgyz girl mixed style fighter (MMA) Valentina Shevchenko called the draw in the fight with Mexican Alexa Grasso for the title of champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in the flyweight division unfair. Her words lead YouTube-MMAWeekly channel.

“I think I won 3-2, but the judges were a little under pressure because of Mexican Independence Day, so they judged the fight in favor of the Mexican fighter,” said the athlete. She expressed confidence that she would have won “in a fair sporting competition.”

Shevchenko and Grasso met on the night of September 17 at UFC Fight Night 227 in Las Vegas. The fight lasted all five rounds and ended in a draw. They previously fought on March 5th. Then the Mexican won by choke in the fourth round and won the UFC belt for the first time in her career. Prior to this, Shevchenko defended the promotion champion title seven times.

In total, Shevchenko has 22 victories, four defeats and one draw. Grasso has 16 wins, three losses and one draw.