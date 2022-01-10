After the knockout with Spezia, the change of technician is evaluated

Genoa – The sea is stormy and the rossoblù ship has lost its way. A route that was well known in recent years, that of salvation. A route that now seems completely lost, especially after the knockout in the direct confrontation with Spezia. We sail on sight and after two months Andriy Shevchenko already seems increasingly distant from Genoa.

