The revelation of Dana Saber who has recently left the house and is back to interact with his followers.

Sensational revelations from a former competitor of Big Brother VIP who was forced to leave the house a few weeks ago. We are talking about Dan Saber that once she left the house she returned to her apartment Milan and above all he has regained possession of his social channels.

In particular, on Instagram he updated his followers on his experience, also answering some questions that fans asked him. Some were very pungent but Dana certainly did not hold back by making sensational revelations about some competitors still at home.

“Hi guys, nothing, I wanted to thank you for supporting and supporting me. I’m finally in Milan and I finally managed to take a shower completely naked and sleep peacefully and without chaos on my bed. And especially without those bums. Nothing, I will update you in the next few days on everything my experience has been and everything else” — her first Dana Instagram story once she’s back to everyday life.

Then later the girl gave away the question box by answering some of them. A fan asked him “The fakest person in the house?” and she replied: “Dishonest” – obviously referring to Luca Onestini.

Then again: “Who was on your f***?”. And Saber said: “I would do first to answer whoever I liked”. Finally one user asked: “But how dirty was Oriana Marzoli?” and the model replied with the excrement emoticon.

In short, an answer that suggests how in fact for Dan Oriana is one of the dirtiest people in the house. To understand if the user meant an inner dirt of mind or just physical due to her poor hygiene.

We’ll see in the next few days Alfonso Signorini will show the vipponi at home the content of these answers from Dana.