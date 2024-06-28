In the lives of many couples, the arrival of a child is a unique and special moment. In the age of social media, many people love to share all the different moments of pregnancy. However, there is a couple who, at least for the moment, have decided to keep everything a secret. We are talking about Carolina Stramare and Pietro Pellegrini.

Carolina Stramare and Pietro Pellegri are expecting their first child

Carolina Stramare And Peter Pellegri they met in 2023 during a gala evening in Milan. Both were guests at the event and started talking while admiring a contemporary work of art. From that moment on their relationship flourished and they fell in love. Before that meeting, Pietro Pellegri, Torino’s center forward, noticed Carolina Stramare for the first time while she was working for Helbiz, the platform that follows Serie B. The young woman initially ignored the footballer’s messages and advances, but during the evening of gala, the spark went off.

Carolina Stramarea twenty-five year old from Vigevano, in the province of Pavia, won Miss Italy in 2019, after reaching the final with the Miss Lombardia sash. After the beauty contest, the young woman was co-host, together with Enrico Papi, of Jokes aside. In 2023 he participated in Beijing Express together with her best friend Barbara Prezia.

Today the young couple faces a new and exciting challenge. The two were photographed on the beach Mykonos and the belly is evident Carolina Stramare. In the photos, published by Nuovo Tv, you can see Pietro Pellegri holding his hand on his girlfriend’s belly. In recent months, rumors about a hypothetical pregnancy had become increasingly stronger. On Carolina’s social profile, only close-up photos or photos that tend to hide the belly. But now the news seems official, the young couple of VIPs are expecting a stork.