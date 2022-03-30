She was told that she was healthy, despite the excruciating pain. A diagnosis arrived after years: the story of Giorgia Soleri

On the occasion of World Endometriosis Day, Giorgia Soleri showed his scars on social media and remembered the difficult path that changed his life forever.

L’endometriosis it is a pathology that is often underestimated and which has only begun to be talked about recently. Many affected women, who initially underestimated the symptoms and later found themselves without answers by doctors. Unfortunately, this is not an easy condition to diagnose.

Giorgia Soleri was one of the first to tell her story difficult path. The model and influencer for some time lived with shooting pains and symptoms that eventually forced her to seek help. After years of visits, the diagnosis arrived. She has decided to open up on the web, to help and support all women in the same situation as her.

Its purpose was to give answers to those who are unable to obtain them, also due to the high cost of visits.

The words of Giorgia Soleri

Somewhere I read that if you really listen to a person, endometriosis has never really been this quiet. And silent, in my case, it never was. He was screaming as I would have liked to scream after the dozens and dozens of visits I made, rattling off my symptoms one after the other to be told, over and over again, that I was in perfect health.

The model would have liked to scream whenever the pain was so bad that it made her recover and pass out, every time she went to the emergency room.

For 11 long years, accompanied by a sense of inadequacy that nauseated me almost as much as that pain that at a certain point began to grip my pelvis like a painful belt of thorns even when I was not menstruating, even during urination, defecation, relationships.

Eventually, the model receives her diagnosis: endometriosis and adenomyosis. After 5 months she was operated on and thanks to the surgery, the symptoms decreased.