Russian actress Irina Baeva stars in the new version of the musical theater play “Aventurera”, produced by Juan Osorio. At the time it was produced by the late Carmen Salinas and starred Niurka, Edith González, Itatí Cantoral, Patricia Navidad, Susana González and others.. The sentimental partner of the Mexican actor Gabriel Soto has received a lot of criticism, because in the opinion of several people the role has been quite large for him.

The Cuban star Niurka, considered one of the best protagonists of “Aventurera”with the character of “Elena Tejero”, He slammed Irina Baeva for her poor performance on stage. “As an artist you have to step on a stage and say: ‘wait, I’m not so sure about this floor, it’s not so firm for me, what am I missing, let me go see the other Adventurers, what they did, how they moved, who taught them, how they did it,'” he said in an interview on Imagen Televisión’s program “De Primera Mano.” “He’s missing everything, I’m not going to tell you that he’s missing a lot, he’s missing everything.”.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Niurka Marcosex-wife of television and theater producer Juan Osorio, made it very clear that “Adventuress” demands a lot and wants to give the benefit of the doubt to Irina Baeva. “I say that if you are an excellent actress, as I think she is, she can achieve it, because an actress or an actor, that’s what they do, interpret, I still insist on giving them the right to doubt, I have never doubted her ability as an artist, I think she premiered confident because they sweetened her ears and made her believe that beauty and being an actress were enough, no, it’s not enough, ‘Adventuress’ demands much more.”

In addition, Niurka advised Juan Osorio (father of her son, the actor and singer Emilio Osorio) and Irina Baeva, to leave arrogance aside.“I give you some advice with all humility, you have to put aside the arrogance that makes you feel safe a little, the show must continue because it has already premiered, you must give it your all and start rehearsing during the day to be able to improve at night.” in the work.”

In Niurka’s opinion, the bad comments that the premiere of “Aventurera” has had are partly the responsibility of Irina Bavea and Juan Osorio“the producer already has a vision, because he was my husband, he saw Edith González, he saw Itatí Cantoral, he saw Niurka, he has a panoramic vision of what ‘Aventurera’ has been in the full extent of the legacy it has left ‘Adventuress'”.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities