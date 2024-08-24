The family of Hannah and Mike Lynch, victims of the Bayesian shipwreck off Palermo, speaks out

The sea of ​​Porticello, in the province of Palermo, was the scene of a tragic event that deeply shocked not only the local community, but also the international one. Last Sunday, the sailing ship Bayesian sank, hit by a violent storm that left no escape for many of its occupants. Among the victims, prominent figures of the British financial world, including the tycoon Mike Lynch and his young 18 year old daughter, HannahThe discovery of their lifeless bodies leaves their relatives and acquaintances in despair and shock.

Hannah Lynch’s Sister Says: “He’s My Little Angel”

The first official statement released by the Lynch family contains words full of pain and gratitude, addressed to those who tried to rescue and save as much as possible:

“Our hearts are broken, it is an indescribable pain. We would like to sincerely thank the Italian coast guard, the emergency services and all those who contributed to the rescue operations.”

Hannah’s body is the last to be recovered. Her father Mike, Jonathan Bloomer, president of Morgan Stanley, and his wife, the lawyer Chris Morvillo with his wife and the chef on board: the other bodies that the sea has returned. A list of names that makes the toll of the event even heavier. Among the survivors are 15 people, including Angela Bacares, Lynch’s wife.

The loss of Hannah has left an unfillable void, as expressed by her sister Esme:

“She was endlessly caring, unintentionally hilarious, and the most amazing, supportive, joyful sister and best friend. She is my little angel, my star.”

Even schoolmates and teachers of the Latymer Upperthe prestigious London school where the young woman attended, express their condolences. Hannah’s friends remember her as a sweet, intelligent and joyful girl.

In the meantime, the Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case for negligent shipwreck. The authorities are trying to reconstruct exactly what happened on board the Bayesian that fateful Sunday. The investigators have already heard the New Zealand captain, James Cutfieldalong with the eight crew members and the survivors. At the moment there are no suspects, while the investigation continues to ascertain any responsibilities.

Read also: “He was only there for his family” Chef Recaldo Thomas should not have been on the Bayesian: the story is heartbreaking