The Mexican journalist Mónica Noguera could initiate legal action against the YouTube program ‘Gossip No Like’, because in its content they have taken it upon themselves to talk about things that are uncertain.

Mónica Noguera has been bothered by the fact that ‘Gossip No Like’ have mentioned that she would have had an affair with the singer and music producer Erik Rubinand it is his lawyer who speaks on the subject.

In an interview with the television program ‘De Primera Mano’, with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Guillermo Pous, lawyer for Monica Noguerathinks about what the famous television presenter would do about it.

“Regardless of whether the information is true or false, that does not mean that moral damage has not been caused. A legal process could be initiated for violating privacy, honor, reputation and intimacy, damage that is irreparable. It could be seek compensation.”

Mónica Noguera would have been the victim of rumors about an alleged infidelity with Erik Rubín, Andrea Legarreta’s husband, mentioned in the program ‘Gossip No Like’, and this bothered Mónica Noguera a lot. Furthermore, it would have caused moral damage.

The same lawyer makes it clear that the fact that the false information about Mónica Noguera has been disseminated in the USA and not in Mexico would be a problem for taking legal action, he answers no.

About the facts, Monica Noguera she gave explanations publicly and was not forced by anyone to do so, but simply did it out of pure courtesy.

Furthermore, it transpires that not only Mónica Noguera could take legal action against ‘Chisme No Like’, but Érik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta could also do so, also on behalf of their daughters, for possible moral and psychological damages.

This was part of what Monica Noguera He explained when talking about his supposed sentimental link with Érik Rubín:

“Andrea with her terrible situation with the death of her mom, they have the two girls now who are a great talent, both of them pursuing an artistic career, Erik working like crazy, that’s how I know that family, so still this, son! It doesn’t matter, because it’s not true…”

Monica Noguera He also mentioned that he had not spoken with Érik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta, “because we know that it is not true and we do not need to clarify anything, we have a cordial relationship and we have not spoken.”

