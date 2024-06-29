Temptation Island is already bringing with it a whirlwind of emotions and surprises from the first episode broadcast on Thursday evening.

The reality most followed summer season in Italy, Temptation Islandhas finally returned to television screens, captivating countless viewers and collecting truly remarkable share figures, with well over 3 million users glued to the first episode.

Temptation Island is already bringing with it a whirlwind of emotions and surprises right from the first episode broadcast on Thursday evening on Canale 5. From the beginning, the reality show has captured the attention of viewers with already very intriguing twists. During the evening, we therefore got to know the protagonist couples of the program and witnessed the first moments of this intense sentimental journey.

One of the most talked about episodes concerns Alessia and Lino, who could leave the program early. Alessia has asked twice to anticipate the bonfire of comparison with her partner, Lino, who initially refused, provoking a wave of comments on social networks.

While all the stories of the couples of Temptation Island obviously remain at the centre of attention, with an interesting curiosity emerging regarding one of the temptresses, Mara Valentini, capable of attracting the interest of some boyfriends. According to what Deianira Marzano reported on social media, Mara is the ex-girlfriend of Andrea Zellettawell-known former tronista of Men and women and competitor of Big Brother VIP 5.

Marzano shared some photos of Mara and Andrea Together. The bond between the two has been widely confirmed by some photos that date back long before Zelletta met her current partner Natalia Paragoni. The couple met while participating in the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi. The photos of Mara and Andrea show the two in unmistakably romantic attitudes.

The audience of Temptation Islandat this point, curious to find out how the temptations and relationships will go in the next episodes to find out how the sentimental affairs of couples. Next appointment on Thursday 4 July, again on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm. All that remains is to continue to update ourselves with the previews of the reality show.