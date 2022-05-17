Casellati towards farewell to Forza Italia. Something broke with the blues

The president of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati could pass by Come on Italy to Brothers of Italy. The second charge of the state – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – would be moving in the direction Melonswith the aim of making itself re-elect in the upcoming elections and keep the armchair of Palazzo Madama. A change of party that would be sensational, because it would betray its leader, Silvio Berlusconi. If Casellati has never enjoyed good relations within Come on Italythe definitive break dates back to his candidacy to the Quirinale: that black Friday he crashed into the courtroom 72 francs shooters of the center-right, including almost 50 own by Forza Italia.

It was the Quirinale – continues the fact – to approach Casellati And Fdi: the Melonians showed her that the whole party had been in the vote for Colle compact on her, carrying them three more votes from the mixed group. Since then, the Berlusconian lawyer has started probe the Melonians to the Senate for his possible entry. They are not the only ones he has spoken to: the ex councilor of the CSM he probed several senators of the Brothers of Italy. “She’s being crazy to switch with Melons“, says a center-right senator. The president, after Colle, has also linked up with Melons inviting her several times to dinner at her residence in Giustiniani Palace. That the transition takes place is all to be seen even if that of Casellati It would be a prestigious name to be inserted in list.

