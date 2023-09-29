The grandmother of little Diana and mother of Alessia Pifferi denies her daughter’s statements in the courtroom: “She took a pregnancy test”

“She’s a liar”so the mother of Alessia Pifferi he denies his daughter’s questioning in the courtroom. The woman who abandoned her baby at home for six days publicly stated that she never knew she was pregnant with her. Little Diana would have arrived suddenly, born prematurely in the bathroom of her ex-partner from Leffe’s home.

However, Alessia Pifferi’s mother claims that her daughter she knew full well she was pregnant, just as she knew it too. She told her the news after taking a pregnancy test, which came back positive. Not only that, little Diana’s grandmother would also have helped her pay for the exams during the months of gestation. She told it to the microphones of the television program Afternoon Five:

Alessia took a test at the pharmacy and was pregnant. She called me and told me. We talked, I told her if she had had blood tests and all these things. She told me yes. In fact, she once asked me for money to take a test that the health insurance didn’t pass and I sent it to her.

The grandmother of little Diana and mother of the accused also revealed that she had also helped her on other occasions, after the birth of her granddaughter. The sent economic resources also by parcel:

I sent her packages with the stuff because I knew her identity card had expired and she couldn’t collect the money at the post office. She has always been a liar, she has always said what was convenient for her to say.

A testimony that denies Alessia Pifferi’s statements before the prosecutor. She, the woman, declared that she had given birth in the bathroom of her ex-partner’s house and that she never knew she was pregnant. Diana would arrive suddenly. After her birth, the little girl remained hospitalized for some time, she was born prematurely.

The next hearing will be held on October 10th in the Court of Milan. Pifferi’s lawyer pointed out the psychological conditions of her client, who according to an assessment by her consultant and the prison doctors, would have a mental deficiency and an IQ like that of an 8-year-old girl. But for the prosecution, Alessia he’s just a lying person.