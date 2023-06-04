Home page World

It is an incredible rescue that is taking place on Mount Everest on May 18th. A Sherpa discovers an exhausted climber, carries him for more than six hours and saves his life.

Mount Everest – The climber trembles when Gelje Sherpa finds him. The Sherpa is with his group on a tour to the summit of Mount Everst – only 500 meters separate them from the top of the highest mountain in the world. You are in the so-called death zone, where temperatures drop to minus 30 degrees and people without a breathing mask cannot survive for more than 48 hours because the air is so thin above 7,000 meters. Here Gelje Sherpa encounters the exhausted man who is only holding on to a rope with his hands.

Mount Everest – The highest mountain in the world

Height 8,849m country China and Nepal first ascent May 29, 1953 mountain range Himalayas and Mahalangur Himal

Mount Everest is the highest mountain on earth © Wirestock/Imago

Mount Everest: Sherpa carries climbers on his back

The Sherpa wraps the hypothermic man in a sleeping pad and sets off on his way back. “It was very difficult. In the stony places we couldn’t pull it, we had to carry it on our backs,” Gelje Sherpa said in an interview. After six hours and 600 meters in altitude, he meets another Sherpa. Together they carry and pull the man from Malaysia another 600 meters down. Here a helicopter is already waiting for the exhausted climber.

Mount Everest: ascents can be dangerous

The man survived and was able to return to his homeland, according to information from the Ministry of Tourism. According to the authorities, this is a rarity: “It is almost impossible to save climbers at this height,” said Bigyan Koirala, spokesman for the Ministry of Tourism alpine.de.

While climbing Mount Everest is currently more popular than ever, it can also be dangerous: At least 13 people have already had an accident on the highest mountain in the world this season nv. Without the help of Gelje Sherpa, the Malaysian climber would not have made it out of the death zone. The Sherpas were honored in May for their ascent of Mount Everest.