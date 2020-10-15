Personal Transportation Unit
18 seats in the trailer and 4 more in the forward cabin. Ideal for rescues in the most extreme conditions.
Against ice and water
The vehicle is advertised as a real off-road vehicle. With wheels that adapt the pressure to the necessary grip on ice or water, among other terrains.
Command center
As a good vehicle for adventure, it does not have a steering wheel to use. And it does not lack buttons with various driving systems.
Sherp Pro
Without ‘The Ark’, the vehicle is also sold. Its autonomy is 115 hours, maximum speed of 40km / h (on water, 6km / h) and load capacity of 1000 kilos.
With trailer
The autonomy with trailer is 82 hours and the maximum speed passes at 30km / h (on water it remains). The load capacity, on the other hand, increases to 3,400 kilos.
Universal Loading Platform
The Ark can be used as a cargo trailer, equipped with a crane designed for the most extreme terrain.
Dwelling Module
If expeditions require spending the night in extreme areas, Sherp The Ark also has a module that can sleep up to 8 people.
Medical Module
If rescues require immediate action, The Ark Medical is designed to deal with natural disasters such as floods, fires, or earthquakes.
Tank Unit
The last utility The Ark has been thought of for is to be a tanker. With capacity to transport 3,400 kilos of weight.
