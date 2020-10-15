Personal Transportation Unit 18 seats in the trailer and 4 more in the forward cabin. Ideal for rescues in the most extreme conditions. Photo:

Sherp

Updated to:

10/15/2020

18:14



Against ice and water The vehicle is advertised as a real off-road vehicle. With wheels that adapt the pressure to the necessary grip on ice or water, among other terrains.

Sherp

Updated to:

10/15/2020

18:14



Command center As a good vehicle for adventure, it does not have a steering wheel to use. And it does not lack buttons with various driving systems.

Sherp

Updated to:

10/15/2020

18:14



Sherp Pro Without 'The Ark', the vehicle is also sold. Its autonomy is 115 hours, maximum speed of 40km / h (on water, 6km / h) and load capacity of 1000 kilos.

Sherp

Updated to:

10/15/2020

18:14



With trailer The autonomy with trailer is 82 hours and the maximum speed passes at 30km / h (on water it remains). The load capacity, on the other hand, increases to 3,400 kilos.

Sherp

Updated to:

10/15/2020

18:14



Universal Loading Platform The Ark can be used as a cargo trailer, equipped with a crane designed for the most extreme terrain.

Sherp

Updated to:

10/15/2020

18:14



Dwelling Module If expeditions require spending the night in extreme areas, Sherp The Ark also has a module that can sleep up to 8 people.

Sherp

Updated to:

10/15/2020

18:14



Medical Module If rescues require immediate action, The Ark Medical is designed to deal with natural disasters such as floods, fires, or earthquakes.

Sherp

Updated to:

10/15/2020

18:14

