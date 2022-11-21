The miHoYo company constantly releases new characters for Genshin Impactand one of them is Yae Miko, who has been present in the game for some time and standing out in fan art and cosplay.

She is the High Priestess of Narukami Grand Shrine, and incidentally, editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing within this title. At first glance she looks like a completely normal beautiful girl but in reality she has the ancestry of a kitsune.

That is to say, of a fox endowed with great powers. That is why a pair of ears stand out on his head. He usually doesn’t show his tail but it appears when he performs one of his special techniques.

At that moment, five translucent tails can be seen, which anticipates their abilities. The more tails a kitsune has, the older and more powerful it is; the most powerful come to have nine appendages.

The kitsune also stand out for their intelligence and cunning; It’s something that Yae shines a lot for. In Genshin Impact she displays electrical powers that cause great damage to her opponents.

He also knows other techniques that, although they are not offensive, allow him to have an advantage on the battlefield. For the aforementioned and more, Yae Miko has stood out a lot in the field of cosplay.

Shermie recreates Yae Miko thanks to cosplay

The cosplay that we bring you is another contribution from the Brazilian cosplayer Shermie (@shermie_cos), who managed to recreate the appearance of Yae Miko from Genshin Impact.

This is how the pink hair and fox ears can be seen in his interpretation, as well as the eyes of a peculiar purple color that this character has.

As for his outfit, it is similar to how he appears in this miHoYo game. It is the clothes that a priestess usually wears.

Or at least in the style managed within Genshin Impact. Also present is the golden headdress that has a particular design and the earring that has a fan-shaped pendant.

There is also no lack of the rod that the priestesses or miko usually use in Japan during their rituals. It is a good interpretation of the character but the setting does not help him stand out at all; something Japanese style would have helped a lot.

In addition to Genshin Impact We have more video game information at EarthGamer.