Among the most relevant characters in the series of the king of Fighters there is undoubtedly Mai Shiranui, who since her appearance has had countless tributes in the form of fan art and cosplay.

She is not originally from this SNK fighting saga, but actually comes from another of the company’s creations. We refer of course to Fatal Furysource for various fighters and stories that delighted generations of fans.

Mai is a very competent character when it comes to fighting; She stands out for using fans as well as techniques based on fire.

This is how you can keep your enemies at bay or surprise them. Over the years she ended up becoming one of the most popular fighters. Although the series Fatal Fury has no new deliveries transitioned to King of Fighteryes no problem.

Something that has hardly changed about her is her revealing outfit. SNK made some adjustments to her over the years and even tweaked her appearance a bit.

But in the end the opinion that counted was that of the fans who have always preferred her with her appearance close to her original appearance or with very slight modifications. Her beauty and elegance are some of the reasons why Mai Shiranui is in the sights of cosplayers.

Mai Shiranui from The King of Fighters recreated by Shermie Cosplay

The interpretation that we bring to you from Mai Shiranui of the king of Fighters it is a contribution by cosplayer Shermie (@shermie_cos). As you can see, she maintains the brown hair of this fighter, which is combed in a ponytail, although it does not look good at all.

At least the white ribbon that ties her up is present, while the hair falls to the sides. The red and white attire with a neckline in addition to the traditional footwear stand out.

Likewise, it has the protectors for the back of the hand and the fan could not be missing. As for the scenario that can be seen in the photos, it complements this recreation of Mai well.

Especially for mixing red and white elements that match her outfit. It’s an acceptable job from Shermie Cosplay who always pays attention to the most details.

In addition to the king of Fighters we have more video game information in EarthGamer.