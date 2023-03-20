He was still very young when he saw his father, with the record player at full volume, break out in the living room dancing rock. The little boy looked at him with the roundness of his open mouth. He didn’t understand anything, but he felt that the sound was invading him and that something, inside of him, ordered him to move too. So, Sherman Melendez (Lima, 1978) plunged headfirst into the noise and storm of rock.

Over the years, he became a painter, but he never left music. What’s more, he wanted to go to Conservatory. But it happened that from an early age he had also discovered another passion, drawing and painting. For this reason, when deciding which profession to study, he had the dilemma whether to stay as a rocker in a band -because he had his band- or to be a plastic artist.

How he ended up in the Fine Arts classrooms is another story. The truth is that now, with the sample “Hit Rock”, that he exhibits in the Martín Yepez gallery, in which he presents portraits of mythical rockers, both passions are together. “For me, color also has music, and vice versa. This exhibition is, above all, a tribute to José Emilio Meléndez Polo, my father, who passed away a year ago and who led me down the path of rock”, affirms the artist.

The show presents a gallery of rockers from the 70s, 80s and 90s. There, among others, are Freddie Mercury, Cindy Lauper, Morrissey, Diana Ross, Jim Morrison, Pink Floyd, Robert Smith, Madonna, Laura Branigan and Cher. Also Whitney Houston, Mick Jagger, Sting, Paul Stanley and Eddie Van Halen, who were idols of his father and his as well. The portraits are painted with a spatula, forcefully, like someone who accentuates cuts to highlight the character, the character’s gesture. The colors, which are mixed between warm and cold, seem to recreate the vibration and seductive stridency of rock.

spatula Sherman Melendez he searched for the face and soul of rock musicians and singers in their respective photographs. “To portray them, I chose that the photos be in black and white because I had to make my contribution, in addition to drawing and composition, with color. I had to put something of my own in them, what I experienced with rock”, notes the artist.

David Gilmour, Janis Joplin, Laura Branigan and Robert Smith reflected in Meléndez’s art. Photo: La República composition

concerts at home

He grew up listening to music, as well as rock, cumbia, salsa and huainos. His father liked everything and enjoyed it at all times. If he was sitting at the table, he drummed the music he heard with his hands. “Yes, in addition to our food, with him, the rhythm was also served on the table. And I began to imitate him, to follow the beat. My grandmother one day saw me drumming the table and gave me a little drum. I went crazy, because day and night she hit the drum hard, ”says Meléndez.

That drum was the starting point to start as a musician, especially as a percussionist, he mastered the conga, the drums, the bongo and the timbales, although he also learned the guitar.

When Betamax came along, it was another crazy thing. And not to mention later with the VSH, even more so if her father was a collector of the music disk. “With the Betamax I could see the face of the rockers. I could see them on stage. He turned up the volume and had a concert at home. And my father there, alone, dancing alone, like a man possessed,” Sherman narrates.

At school, in addition to drawing and painting -his other passion-, he played the snare drum and the bass drum. He also bass. He had learned to play by ear. He had a group and they made the songs of Los Enanitos Verdes, Soda Stereo, El Tri, among others, their own. It was then that it crossed his mind to study music at the Conservatory, although he also wanted to be a painter. But he needed resources, so he started making murals. He didn’t know how to charge. One day, by chance, he passed by the door of the School of Fine Arts and took the opportunity to ask how much is charged for a mural.

“What I saw inside dazzled me, there were drawing, sculpture and painting workshops. I found out that to study there you had to apply and I had arrived a few days before the exam. Without much thought, I got ready and entered. I think that if I had gone to the Conservatory first, I would have stayed there, but it just so happened that I got to Fine Arts before”, comments the artist.

In Fine Arts it was, literally, another song. He advanced in plastic arts, but also as a rocker and formed the bands Histeria and Trago Amargo and played songs by Arena Hash, Frágil, I don’t know who and I don’t know how many and Río, his favorite group. He played in adult groups and there were nights he spent awake at concerts and bohemia and the next day he had to go to class. “I decided to dedicate myself to painting, but I needed money to buy my materials. I had to sell my musical instruments thinking that later I was going to buy them again, ”says the artist.

But everything was falling under its own weight, he stayed as a plastic artist. His show “Hit Rock” synthesizes his rock experience and his painter facet. “Before painting urban landscapes, especially in Lime ancient, for which I am known, I did portraits. In other words, now making portraits of rockers is nothing new for me”, explains Sherman Meléndez.

He is dedicated to painting, but remains faithful to rock (he always paints standing up, with music). If he was ever told, not without prejudice, that rock was a path to perdition, that it was satanic, that was not the reason for leaving the rocker course. “They are prejudices. In the fury of the sound of rock there is an immense humanity”, concludes Sherman Meléndez.

Sample. “Hit Rock” is exhibited at the Martín Yepez gallery. Av. Nicolás de Piérola 938 (in San Martín square). Visit: Monday to Sunday: 11 am to 7 pm Free admission.