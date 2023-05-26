Gio Shermadini, Georgian center for Lenovo Tenerife, 2.17m and 34 years old, has been named MVP (most valuable player) of the Endesa League this season. It is the second time that the basketball player has received this award, after the one achieved in the 2020-21 campaign, also then in the ranks of the Tenerife team. Shermadini has been the leader in valuation statistics, with 18.7 credits to the 17.8 of Ante Tomic, from Joventut.

In 31 games played in the ACB, the Georgian has averaged 14.4 points (67.1% accuracy on 2-pointers and 84.9% on free throws), as well as 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 4.9 fouls received per game (the center has been the player in the League with the most personal against and who has taken the most free kicks). Lenovo Tenerife, led by Txus Vidorreta, was runner-up in the Copa del Rey, after losing the final against Unicaja, and finished fourth in the ACB, so they will face the team from Malaga in the quarterfinals (Barça- Valencia, Baskonia-Joventut and Real Madrid-Gran Canaria are the other crosses).

Shermadini, who arrived at Tenerife in 2019 after previously playing in Spain in Zaragoza, Andorra and Unicaja, is part of the ACB’s ideal quintet this season along with two players from Baskonia, Markus Howard and Darius Thompson, and two from Madrid, Musa and Tavares.

In the final vote, the Tenerfie center achieved a total of 88.6 points, ahead of Darius Thompson, after being the favorite of the fans and the media and being among the most valued by players and coaches.

