Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone after mentioning her in a drugs chat. The NCB team will interrogate Deepika Padukone on 26 September i.e. Saturday. The actress arrived in Mumbai from Goa on Friday night. Actress Sherlyn Chopra has targeted him after Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced in drug chat.

Sherlyn Chopra wrote on her Twitter handle, ‘If you don’t consume’ goods’, why did you need to consult 12 lawyers? Those who speak the truth do not have panic or anxiety attacks. Where there is fearlessness, there is no room for fear or dread. ‘

Sherlyn Chopra’s tweet

Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra had tweeted, ‘I think the time has come to update Deepika Padukone’s slogan. Repeat after me: Drug abuse is a serious crime. Repeat After Me: Prolonged unavailability of ‘goods’ leads to mood swings, leading to depression.’

Sherlyn Chopra’s tweet

Sherlyn Chopra also claimed at the Kolkata Knight Riders party that she saw the wives of the stars ‘smelling white powder’. Apart from this, Sherlyn Chopra has made many serious allegations about the use of drugs in Bollywood.