In the last few days, there are many big revelations about the drug angle in Bollywood. Many big and popular names of the film industry are coming out in this case, one of which is the name of Deepika Padukone. In such a situation, actress Sherlyn Chopra has taken a dig at Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh on her social media account.

If you do not consume “goods”, why did you need to consult 12 lawyers ??? Those who speak the truth do not have panic or anxiety attacks ..

Where there is fearlessness, there is no place for fear or fear .. – Sherni (@SherlynChopra) September 25, 2020

Recently, Sherlyn Chopra wrote on her Twitter account, “If you don’t get the goods, why do you need to consult 12 lawyers? Those who tell the truth don’t have panic attacks. Where there is truth there is no room for fear Would have been. ” Let us tell you that this tweet of Sherlyn Chopra is becoming increasingly viral on social media. People are continuously giving their responses on their posts.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 and since then the matter has been discussed. In such a case, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Shovik Chakraborty have been detained since the drugs angle surfaced in Sushant’s case.

After Riya, now the names of many big Bollywood stars have come out regarding drugs. Yesterday i.e. on Friday, the actress Rakul Preet Singh was questioned by the NCB. Today Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned. Now in the case of Sushant, the issue of drugs is getting bigger day by day.