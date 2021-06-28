By Supantha Mukherjee

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – “Sherlock Holmes” is coming back to life now that Storytel has signed a contract with the estate of Conan Doyle for new audiobook stories to be written by novelist Anthony Horowitz, the Swedish audiobook platform reported on Monday.

“Holmes”, the fictional detective story hero created by Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, has a large following around the world and has spawned several films based on the character.

Horowitz is known as the writer of the “Alex Rider” saga, was chosen by the Ian Fleming estate to write novels for the “James Bond” franchise and has also written television series such as “Midsomer Murders” and “Foyle’s War”.

Under his creative leadership, three new stories will be written by a team of writers, and the versions will first be released in audio across all Storytel markets in the Northern Hemisphere spring 2022, the statement said. Storytel will make a more formal announcement this Monday.

“This will be Sherlock Holmes from a very different perspective, staying true to the spirit of the books – which I’ve always loved – but broadening Conan Doyle’s narrative and vision in many unexpected ways,” said Horowitz.

Storytel is talking to publishers and looking for adaptations of new “Holmes” adventures for TV and film. Several Hollywood actors, such as Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch, have played the character in TV series and movies.

