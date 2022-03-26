The developers of the video game series Sherlock Holmesbased on the adventures narrated by Arthur Conan Doyleare facing the war in Ukrainesince that’s where Frogwares has its own headquarters.

The studio is in fact located in Kyivcapital hit hard during the war that is taking place between Russia and Ukrainea very painful issue and of which we still cannot see the resolution. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One was released on November 15, 2021, and Frogwares announced the DLC M for Mystery is available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Moreover, Sherlock Holmes: The Devils Daughter will be released on Nintendo Switch on April 7, 2022. As previously mentioned, Frogwares is based in Kyiv, while the subsidiary offices are located in Dublin, in Ireland, for the moment safe from war. The Ukrainian development team said:

Despite we are involved in a terrible war, our Ukrainian majority team has managed to carry out [i suoi progetti] thanks to external partners and a group of remote workers. Now our goal is to adapt to the situation and do what we can to keep the studio running (even partially) and afloat. Put simply, we need to keep the studio alive and running, to the best of our ability now more than ever.

Wael AmrCEO of Frogwares, added: