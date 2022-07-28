Via a press release, the Ukrainian developer Frogwares revealed that his new game, Sherlock Holmes The Awakenedwill be a complete remake and substantial rewrite of the 2006 version of the same name. Previously announced under the codename Project Palianytsia, The Awakened is a dark, HP Lovecraft-inspired story infused with a young man’s arc. Sherlock Holmes facing his first big case once he settled in London.

The Awakened remake sees a young Sherlock tackle his first major case alongside his partner, John Watson. What appears to be a simple case of a missing person quickly turns into a web of conspiracies by a nefarious cult that worships the mysterious god Cthulhu and is attempting to fulfill an ancient prophecy. The game will take the investigator duo to 4 locations – Victorian London, a Swiss psychiatric ward, the New Orleans bayous and the Scottish Highlands – as they try to separate reality from the supernatural in order to end this dark sect.

“The idea of ​​using the creepy and horror-filled events in The Awakened to continue our young Sherlock story arc has been around for some time. The supernatural and all-consuming cosmic horror setting and gameplay works extremely well as a monumental, life-changing moment in Sherlock’s formative years. Something that surpasses what we have already done in Sherlock Holmes Chapter One and allows us to continue our creative interpretation of what Sherlock could have experienced to become a genius“says Denys Chebotarov, producer of Frogwares.

The team says they are developing the game virtually from scratch: “We are adding completely new game mechanics as we rework the original ones to expand the way players will solve cases. The story and timeline changes mean that a voice acting will be recorded. Completely new. We’re also reworking the camera to make it look like modern third-person perspective games, redoing all the UI, animations and cutscenes. The list goes on. It’s essentially a completely new game with just the story behind it. cases remains more or less intact “.

For this the development team will start a crowdfunding campaign that will help them during the design of the game: “Under normal circumstances, we would have secured funding for our next game ourselves from the sales of our previous titles. But this war continually challenges us to new challenges and each time it requires us to stop, reorganize and adapt. This takes time, effort and, in some cases, money that would normally go to finance the production of a game“.

The Kickstarter campaign will be announced soon, so we’ll update you when it starts.