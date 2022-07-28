Frogwares announces its next project pushed by the circumstances of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The war is raging in Ukraine, forcing the country’s development teams to adapt to the situation as best they can. That is the case of Frogwares, a fairly prolific studio these years in the industry that has announced a remake of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, the third installment of the series starring the detective where the work of HP Lovecraft is also very present.

This is not a remastering or anything like that, but a a video game made from scratch and rewritten for the occasion with the aim of serving as a continuation of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. Thus, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – Remake seeks to tell the story of a young detective accompanied by his faithful squire, John Watson, and the horrors they had to face in his first case.

Those who know the original release do not need much introduction, but in broad strokes the adventure tells us how the investigators fall into a web of conspiracies of a strange cult of the Cthulhu myth trying to make an ancient prophecy come true, sparking an adventure that will see Holmes and Watson travel from Victorian London to a Swiss psychiatric ward, the swamps of New Orleans and the Highlands of Scotland as they try to stop this group of lunatics. and they try to discern what is reality and what is fiction.

Frogwares emphasizes in its statement that we are facing a new video game, and that implies create additional side quests, adding additional investigation mechanisms to expand your detective toolkit, as well as redoing scenarios from scratch, adapting the adventure to a new third-person camera, and thoroughly overhauling the game’s interface to bring it up to date. As a graphic engine, they clarify, they have opted for Unreal Engine 4.

The Ukrainian company has a large part of the development advanced, and in fact will soon release a trailer with more information about the project, but in order to finish it and avoid frights, they are calling on their fans to support the video game soon in kickstarter, where all kinds of rewards will surely be announced. The details of the campaign will be presented later.

Lastly, for those who have followed Frogwares news, The Awakened – Remake is Palianytsia, presented in May. The Ukrainian team says in its statement that, although they had planned to do it, this was not their initial plan.

