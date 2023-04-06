Frogwares has made available the launch trailer Of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, his new detective game coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. You can see the video just below.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a remake of the 2006 game of the same name, but it also arises as a sequel to the previous Frogwares game, Chapter One (here the review). We will therefore be in the role of a young Sherlock, in the first real great case of him together with Watson.

This chapter blends a classic Sherlock Holmes adventure with the Cthulhu mythos. Our protagonist will plunge deeper and deeper into madness as he searches for missing people and investigates strange murders in various places, from London to Switzerland and even passing through New Orleans.

The trailer for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, visible above, allows us to get an idea of ​​the atmosphere of the game and what we can expect. As always, we will have to collect clues, add them up to solve various parts of the case and understand how certain sequences took place, even with nightmare phases.

Sergiy Oganesyan, Head of Publishing at Frogwaressaid, “I don’t know if any of us will ever release another game with that much memory and emotional baggage. This game started out as a necessity to keep the studio going during the war in Ukraine, but it also gave us all a very strong purpose and a necessary distraction from everything going on around us. The next project is already in the pipeline, now that we have proved ourselves that we can carry on, despite the war.”

The release date isApril 11, 2023: by pre-ordering Sherlock Holmes The Awakened you also get a set of free aesthetic contents, visible at the end of the trailer. While waiting for our review, we leave you with our experience.