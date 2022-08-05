Sherlock Holmes The Awakeneda 2006 remake of the Sherlock Holmes / Lovecraft crossover, shattered its goal Kickstarter in 6 hours. Frogwares announced the crowdfunding campaign yesterday, explaining that “the Russian invasion of our homeland Ukraine raised one of the most difficult manufacturing challenges we have ever faced“.

“Since this war has no foreseeable end in sight, we are now working around this new reality of ours. For those of us on the team who are not serving in the military or with various humanitarian aid organizations, the only way to react is to continue building our team.“.

The Kickstarter page was released yesterday with a goal of € 70,000. After just six hours, the goal was completed: at the time of writing, 96,145 euros were collected.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is currently aiming for launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch in 2023.

