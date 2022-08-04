Here we are. Frogwares released the first in-engine trailer for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Remake. Additionally, the team has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund this new Sherlock Holmes game.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a dark, HP Lovecraft-inspired story infused with the arc of a young Sherlock Holmes facing his first big case once he settles in London. Here are all the key features of this upcoming remake.

New graphics and asset models

New animations

New movies

Additional investigation game mechanics

Rewrite history to link the case from The Awakened to a younger Sherlock

Amplify the story of how Watson and Holmes got so close

The history of the case is rewritten

Additional side missions

New voice over recordings in English and translations in multiple languages

Overall improvement of the user interface

Switch to third-person perspective camera

Additional features for the user interface

For now, there is still no precise release date for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Remake. If you want to help finance the game click here.

Source: Gematsu