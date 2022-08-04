Here we are. Frogwares released the first in-engine trailer for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Remake. Additionally, the team has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund this new Sherlock Holmes game.
Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a dark, HP Lovecraft-inspired story infused with the arc of a young Sherlock Holmes facing his first big case once he settles in London. Here are all the key features of this upcoming remake.
- New graphics and asset models
- New animations
- New movies
- Additional investigation game mechanics
- Rewrite history to link the case from The Awakened to a younger Sherlock
- Amplify the story of how Watson and Holmes got so close
- The history of the case is rewritten
- Additional side missions
- New voice over recordings in English and translations in multiple languages
- Overall improvement of the user interface
- Switch to third-person perspective camera
- Additional features for the user interface
For now, there is still no precise release date for Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Remake. If you want to help finance the game click here.
Source: Gematsu
