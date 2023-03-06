Frogwares has finally unveiled the exit date official and definitive of Sherlock Holmes The Awakening: April 11, 2023. The game is expected for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS and Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, the various editions of the game have been indicated:

Standard Edition – €39.99: Includes the base game

Premium Edition – €49.99: Includes full game, side mission packs and 6 exclusive outfits

Deluxe Edition – €54.99 (PC Only): Includes full game, side mission packs, 6 exclusive outfits, digital artbook and soundtrack

By running the preorder of any version you can also get 3 other exclusive outfits for Holmes and Watson as a bonus.

We recall that Sherlock Holmes The Awakening was expected for the beginning of March but, due to the war, the Frogwares team had to postpone the release by about a month. Now, however, the date is considered certain by the developers.

We recently brought you our tried Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, in which we told you about a specific section of the game available in demo format. We explored a castle turned asylum in Switzerland, where a series of experiments bordering on horror take place. Sherlock and Watson must discover the truth, exploring the map and finding clues, with the game mechanics known to fans.