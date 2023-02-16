Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened it has been postponed. The new exit period And end of March and beginning of April 2023. It is therefore a delay of a few weeks compared to what was initially foreseen. The reason for the postponement is obviously the war in Ukraine, which is affecting during the team.

The announcement was made via the Twitter profile official of the game, as you can see just below or to this address. Specifically, the team wrote: “An announcement for everyone. We have made the difficult decision to delay Sherlock Holmes The Awakened by a few weeks. show some gameplay”. The video is available just below, after the tweet.

Frogwares continues with the following words: “Despite our best efforts to get the game out between late February and early March, rocket attacks and power outages almost daily forced us to re-plan everything. For this reason, we have decided to delay the game for a few weeks, moving it towards the end of March and the beginning of April 2023″.

Below you can see the video mentioned by the developersin which it is possible to see what the situation of the territory is and then shows us the Frogwares studies, giving the possibility to some developers to talk about what it means to work in such conditions.

We have also recently offered you our tried and tested demo of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, in which we explained that “The small demo of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened made available by Frogwares confirms that the project aims to preserve the mechanics known to fans, search for clues, solving small puzzles and use of the Mental Palace. Unfortunately this test phase did not allow us to see some of the more massive elements, namely the management of secondary activities and the relationship with Watson, which in the new narrative of the team of development joins Sherlock for the first time in this investigation that will take them to the edge of madness.The narration is another big question mark, but we already know that the original work of which this game is a remake proposes a quality plot, so it is likely that the final result will be positive again. We will only have certainties in the review phase.”