Frogwares gave a first look at Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened with a gameplay trailer.

For those who missed the news earlier, this is a remake that originally came out well over a decade ago. Frogwares ended up securing funding for the project on Kickstarter. Now, thanks to the IGN YouTube channel we can take a closer look at the work the team is creating.

Described as a crossover between Lovecraft and Sherlock Holmes – The Awakened puts you in front of the legendary myths of Cthulhu. Investigate a series of mysterious disappearances, apparently linked to a dark cult that worships an ancient god. Whatever their plan, you must end or face unspeakable consequences. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

Sherlock Holmes – The Awakened doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but its launch window is scheduled for February 2023.