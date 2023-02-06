In the first months of 2023 we will have the opportunity to play a new (more or less) Sherlock Holmes adventure. Let’s talk about Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, remake of the game of the same name that also serves as a sequel to Chapter One. Now, fans of the London detective can get an idea of ​​the quality of the work thanks to a demo released on Steam and thanks to a gameplay video, which you will find just below.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened is a mix between Lovecraft and Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic story. Sherlock and Watson, on their first case together, must discover what is hidden behind a strange sect and will be guided in various settings, between London, Louisiana and a mental asylum. The latter is at the heart of Steam demos.

Also, the Ukrainian team has released a trailer showcasing the core components of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, including investigation and exploration, that will be well known to fans of Frogwares previous games.

In our recent trial of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened we explained to you that “The small demo of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened made available by Frogwares confirms that the project aims to preserve the mechanics known to fans, between searching for clues, solving small puzzles and using of the Mental Palace. Unfortunately this test phase did not allow us to see some of the more massive elements, namely the management of secondary activities and the relationship with Watson, who in the new narrative of the development team joins Sherlock for the first time in this investigation that will lead them to the edge of madness.The narration is another big question mark, but we already know that the original work of which this game is a remake proposes a quality plot, so it is likely that the final result will be again positive. We will have certainties only in the review phase.”