Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr Club fans continued their influential messages from the stands of Al Maktoum Stadium, in the style of “Tifo”, ​​and the “Al-Ameed” fans, before the start of their match against their guest Sharjah at the start of the third round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, performed a new Tifo for the absent league title.

The tifo, which was topped with a cartoon image of the detective character Sherlock Holmes, carried the phrase, “Are we going to solve the mysterious mystery related to the absence of “Blue” from the podium in the league shield since the last title in the 1984-1985 season, at a time when the team achieved more than one title during the professional era, the last of which was the Gulf Cup? Al-Arabi season 2019-2020.

It is noteworthy that Al-Ameed fans welcomed their players in the first round match of the league against Al-Jazira with a distinctive Tifo in white and blue, bearing the phrase “We believe in you Mr Goran,” in the first official appearance of the Serbian coach.