Cases about brothels, subleases and old rentals accumulate in private detective agencies. These professionals are increasingly requested by communities of owners to put a stop to annoying and illegal activities that occur in a building. 10% of the contracted services are related to neighborhood communities, according to the Professional Association of Private Detectives of Spain (APDPE), which brings together 20,000 professionals and 1,500 offices.

Old rental apartments appear as the main reason for hiring detectives. “In old rentals there is a percentage fraud of between 10% and 20% in large cities, which the landlord is often unaware of,” comments Daniel Fontanals, managing partner of Fontanals Cabré Detectives, who has worked in the sector since 1990. The owner knows that renting his apartment at market price could bring him a 1,000% monthly return and, although he has his suspicions that the old rental contract is being breached, in most cases, he does not know how to prove it. .

One of the 1,000 cases that Rafael Pisa, manager of RPB Detectives, has worked on since 2016 involves an elderly person with an old rental contract in a house located in Talavera de la Reina. “The work carried out consisted of demonstrating that the house was uninhabited, on the one hand, and that the owner of the contract habitually resided in another property in the region,” he explains. Article 62 of the Urban Leases Law of 1964 establishes as a cause for ending the extension of an old rental contract that the tenant occupies two or more homes in the same town and the use of all of them is not essential to meet their needs. needs.

“The observation of the property and the failed attempts to have it open the door for us on different occasions, as well as the location of the owner in another property of her property where she was even interviewed, with what is called in slang of the investigation a credible screen, gave positive results in court,” says Pisa.

If the detective can avoid being seen, he will do so, since this has to be the last resort, says Antonio Labrador, vice president of the APDPE. “It is not necessary to identify himself as a detective, but in no case will he do so as another person. If you have to knock on that door it is because you have concrete and very truthful information,” he says.

However, detectives use the figure of subterfuge or, in other words, “disguise” the reason for their visit or call, but without usurping real physical or legal personality. It could be defined as a psychological disguise, very common when it comes to solving cases of prostitution. “Although communities normally hire detectives to prove illegal activities in court, such as tourist leasing, when it is prohibited by statute, or illicit subleases of property owned by the community, such as the porter’s house, the most “The practice of activities related to prostitution is common, in which the detective goes to the home posing as a client,” says a lawyer.

Prostitution

According to Fontanals, for this type of matter, “the first thing is to try to obtain the phone number through the contact pages. From there we plan the investigation.” “The proof of the crime is the money transaction carried out. Subsequently, all the information is collected and it is confirmed that it is a regular business. “The vast majority of these issues end in agreement and do not reach the courts.”

The casuistry for hiring a detective is wide: from an owner who recovers his home by being able to prove that his tenant sublet it as a tourist apartment or by rooms to a community with personnel who do not comply with their obligations, for example, a doorman with a fake sick leave. Recently, Fontanals comments, a landlord has been able to demonstrate that a tenant who did not pay rent and who declared himself economically vulnerable, under the assumptions legitimized by the Housing Law, was not in reality: “We have observed an exponential increase in these cases to obtain economic advantages. The detective’s work in these matters is based on investigating and demonstrating the tenant’s real financial situation.

In recent years, the services of detective agencies have also been hired when the house or premises are used as a drug house, corroborate the lawyers consulted and the APDPE.

Whatever the assignment, discretion is a maxim. Although it could be the case that an interview or consultation was carried out with a neighbor that was of interest to the investigation, “these are not usually relevant, since they would have to testify if required in the judicial process, and they can always retract claiming different reasons,” argues Rafael Pisa, manager of RPB Detectives. In his opinion, if it is not strictly necessary, it is best to go as unnoticed as possible, since an inappropriate question to a neighbor can raise suspicions and comments that would put an end to the investigation.

Antonio Labrador, vice president of the APDPE, holds the same opinion, for whom the detective is a solitary professional who, due to his training and experience, knows how to obtain information. “The usual thing is for the detective to do his job stealthily and without interference. That is his success, not having to use external sources and even less so in a community of owners.”

When the case affects the community, “we find that the president or the administrator of the property is obliged to inform all the neighbors of the money that is going to be invested, which raises the eyebrows. Normally the hiring is done by the affected people.”

The price of the services varies depending on the estimate of hours worked and the means to be used. The hourly rate is 70 euros on average, calculates the APDPE.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL