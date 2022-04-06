The cinematographic universe of ”Sherlock Holmes” would expand to series format along with hbo max; platform that, according to Variety, would be developing two programs linked to already released films: ”Sherlock Holmes” (2009) and ”Sherlock Holmes: a game of shadows” (2011). Both films were directed by Guy Ritchie and are based on the novels by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The same medium indicates that Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey will executive produce along with Amanda Burrell of Team Downey and Lionel Wigram of Wigram productions.

Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes. Photo: Warner Bros.

The success of ”Sherlock Holmes”

The first installment proved to be a huge success for Warner Bros., grossing over $524 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. On the other hand, the second film, “A game of shadows” grossed more than US$543 million worldwide.

Now, a third tape was destined to be released in December 2020; however, it had to change its date initially to December 22, 2021, but a new change has meant that the film does not currently have a fixed release date.

Variety also indicates that the Downeys first discussed creating the series in 2020, although they have not yet provided details on the characters the projects will focus on.

What is ”Sherlock Holmes” about?

”Sherlock Holmes” is a fictional detective from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries; which first appeared in an 1887 publication. He was devised by Scottish author and physician Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.