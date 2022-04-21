The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been going on for many weeks now and among all the tragedies we see on social media or on TV there are those who still try to move forward, continue projects even when there is hell outside.

This is what some development teams are trying to do, such as Sengi Games which despite everything has confirmed the release for April 26 of The Serpent Rogue and Frogwares who did the same with his Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, at least in the PS4 version. The software house based in Kiev, however, was forced to stop work on the Xbox One version, with Microsoft users who will be reimbursed.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is already available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, so we were working on the version on previous generation consoles. The war has definitely changed the team’s plans, but their effort to carry out the work in spite of the extremely serious situation should nevertheless be commended.

