After all the new information we learned about Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, today we were able to witness the first playable preview of the project led by Frogwares. The gameplay teaser barely lasts 40 seconds but in it we can see a very young Sherlock Holmes fighting crime far from London, fighting bandits or investigating the murders of several women.
In the video we can see a Sherlock with a more rebellious aesthetic and attitude than usual, probably due to his young age and passion for his detective work. The teaser also shows how Sherlock’s character will have a kind of sixth sense with which to find clues and decipher the psychological profiles of people.
The final gameplay will be released in March, moment in which the great unknowns to be solved will be revealed. The video game will arrive sometime in 2021 Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC (Epic Games Store, Steam, and GOG). Sherlock Holmes Chapter One will be located on an exotic Mediterranean island where our protagonist goes to investigate the death of his own mother. Between 12 and 15 hours of main story are promised (50 hours adding the secondary missions) in which we can use stealth and imaginative methods to solve the enigmas, or apply brute force to extract the information we need. All of these decisions will impact the gameplay and the type of Sherlock we want to become.
