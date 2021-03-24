In recent years, various adventure and investigation games have been attempted using the popular detective Sherlock Holmes. And the truth is, that with more or less success, they have managed to notably satisfy the followers of this character, or the lovers of this genre. And Frogwares proposed a new, very spectacular game that we want to know better. Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One presents a new trailer with gameplay, with which we can know a little better what they propose.

So far we have seen the gameplay in various initiatives, but not as directly as a trailer does. Thanks to this latest trailer that has been published on YouTube, we find a proposal that will combine the typical situations of investigation, investigation and puzzles, with some action sequences.

In this narrative investigative game, a young Sherlock Holmes must prove his worth while exploring a dangerous and exotic island to investigate the mystery of his mother’s death.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One presents a new trailer with gameplay that surprises a lot, and that feeds the desire for the day when Frogwares reveals new details about the launch of Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One. A new saga that will arrive thanks to the Frogwares bet to do something different. As described in the Steam product page,

Before becoming the best detective in the world, Sherlock Holmes was a formidable rebel eager to prove himself. When the ancient wound from his mother’s death forces him to return to the Mediterranean coast where she died, it seems the perfect opportunity presents itself. But beneath the island’s vibrant, urban guise, the pulse of life beats an ominous rhythm. Crime, corruption, a twisted sense of justice and morality… these are just some of the pitfalls Sherlock will run into in his search for the truth. As the detective, you will leave your mark on your legacy based on the choices you make in this open world. Deception, violence or deductive ability will be some of the many resources in your arsenal. Also your mysterious companion and confidant, Jon. Whether you solve your problems through brute force or stay one step ahead of your enemies by detecting their vulnerabilities thanks to your ingenuity, you will decide what each situation requires as you hone your skills as a detective. It is time to face your past to become the legend that you are destined to be.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One presents a new trailer with gameplay that serves as a snack, but that does not solve the questions that many have about the launch of the game. Scheduled to arrive in 2021, Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One confirmed its arrival on Xbox consoles, Playstation and also to PC.