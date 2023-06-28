Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 28 June 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Sherlock Holmes – Game of Shadows, a 2011 film directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Robert Downey Jr. in the role of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law in part of Dr. Watson. It is the sequel to Sherlock Holmes, released in 2009, and is the second film in the Warner Bros. franchise about the detective. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In 1891, Sherlock Holmes takes possession of a parcel by stealing it from Irene Adler and realizes that behind the sequence of anarchist attacks that have bloodied Europe in recent months there would be Professor James Moriarty, the nemesis of the famous investigator, who pursues a ingenious and obscure plan, of which Irene herself is an unwitting pawn. The woman, who enjoys the highest esteem by Holmes thanks to her cognitive abilities, will be murdered shortly after by Moriarty, who considers her unreliable.

At Watson’s bachelor party, Holmes runs into the mysterious fortuneteller Simza. The detective discovers that her brother, René, was most likely kidnapped by the henchmen of Professor Moriarty, who wants to use him for her dark purposes. After saving Simza from an assassin sent to kill her, and receiving some information about her brother Mycroft Holmes (who is a high-ranking British intelligence official), Holmes officially meets with Moriarty. After an exchange between the two, Moriarty reveals to Holmes that he was the one who murdered Irene and that he also has every intention of eliminating Doctor Watson and his wife Mary, who have just left on their honeymoon.

Holmes, after having saved the couple from an attack on a train and having thrown the doctor’s wife into a river to be recovered by Mycroft, goes with Watson to Paris to find the gypsy Simza. She tells them how her brother had long been associated with a group of anarchists, who had recently collaborated with Moriarty; Holmes thus discovers an attack in a Paris hotel where a business meeting between industrialists is taking place, but he is unable to thwart it and the industrialists all end up victims of the explosion, covering the only objective in which Moriarty was interested: a rich character of the war industry, owner of an important German arms factory.

Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Robert Downey Jr.Sherlock Holmes

Jude Law as Dr. John Watson

Noomi RapaceMadame Simza

Jared HarrisProfessor James Moriarty

Stephen FryMycroft Holmes

Paul AndersonColonel Sebastian Moran

Kelly ReillyMary Morstan

Rachel McAdamsIrene Adler

Geraldine JamesMrs. Hudson

Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade

William HoustonAgent Constable Clark

Wolf KahlerDr. Hoffmanstal

Thierry NeuvicClaude Ravache

Streaming and TV

Where to see Sherlock Holmes – A Game of Shadows on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 28 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.