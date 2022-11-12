Sherine appeared with her ex-husband, along with the “Ma’zoun”, who were about to get married, in a picture that was widely circulated on social platforms.

Sherine had suffered several problems after her separation from Hossam, to the extent that she completely shaved her hair, and talked about going through a severe psychological crisis.

Last month, Sherine was admitted to the hospital for treatment, amid widespread solidarity with her on the part of the artists.

Following her release, Sherine dropped a lawsuit against her brother, who was said to have forcibly admitted her to hospital for drug abuse treatment.

Sherine admitted that Hossam is still “the love of her life”, and said in a press interview that he proposed to her to marry again, and she agreed.

Before the separation, at the end of last year, Sherine had accused Hossam Habib of mistreating her and confusing her artistic work and family life, and at that time she was completely excluded from returning to him.