Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo) – A state of hospitality in which the audience and artists received the return of the great artist Sherihan to the small screen, after an absence of 19 years, through the advertisement she submitted to one of the major telecommunications companies.

Immediately after her first appearance on the screen, the star Sherihan sent an influential message to her fans through her page on the social networking site “Facebook” and the tweet site “Twitter”, in which she said: “Is the age in which is how many seconds, a minute, an hour or a month and a year, to live with you and among you? I am living a sincere human moment, a moment of bowing thanks from my heart and my life to all of you, without order or exception, a moment that I waited so long for a beautiful response in my neck from September 2002, my feelings are all confused but happy … I have been writing, with books and books, many letters, no He is taught by someone other than my Lord, and I sent it to you, and I dream of a second embracing me and a bow. I thank you all, but it was all from one side. You didn’t know how to say it to one of you and myself !! If I had to..I wanted to enter a house, an alleyway, a street, a street, a neighborhood, every neighborhood, a city, and a village..On these noble days and this great month, I want to tell you that I am more than very grateful. You loved me, you respected me, you embraced me, and with your love and prayers you healed me and still you will cure me … Sherihan is from you, to you, and to you forever. ”

Sherihan added, saying: “Thank you and 100 million thanks and a kiss on everyone’s forehead, starting from the youngest child and Egyptian citizen to the last person in the world .. Thank you for living in you a great epic of love much greater than my strength, my ability and my human ability .. and I repeat .. as long as we are long. He is alive, as long as life continues, today he will go, yesterday is gone, and tomorrow, God willing, is coming, so there is no impossible! The truth in your love, appreciation, and respect is real. The words are concluded. “But” what is in my heart, my soul, and my message is sincere to you, and the one coming to you is more beautiful, and I trust in your will, your strength and your determination. There is no discussion in which there are words and no meanings of words in my dictionary can explain to you the desolation of my soul and my heart for you, especially in this holy month! ».

A number of art stars in Egypt and the Arab world interacted with the return of Sherihan, where the artist Sumaya al-Khashab wrote, saying: “The star of our hearts shines in Ramadan every year and you are creative.” The poet and screenwriter Ayman Bahjat Qamar wrote: “The moon … it was myself who wrote you the first time I came back to you, but the important thing is that you came back.”

And the artist Rania Youssef wrote: “My screen is another for you.” As for the singer Rana Samaha, she wrote: “Finally, Ramadan is a long time with a taste of six everyone, Sherihan, comes back and has a moon as it is .. Thank God for safety.” And the journalist Amr Adeeb said: “The only one who succeeded She stood up from breakfast and stood in front of the television, like Sherihan’s children, and of course I went back again. ”