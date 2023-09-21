Sheriff Tiraspol Roma streaming and live TV: where to watch the Europa League match

SHERIFF TIRASPOL ROME STREAMING TV – This evening, Thursday 21 September 2023, at 6.45 pm Sheriff Tiraspol and Roma take to the field at the Sheriff Sports Complex, a match valid for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. Where to see Sheriff Tiraspol Roma live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Sheriff Tiraspol Rome: where to see it on TV

The Europa League match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Roma will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Kick-off for Sheriff Tiraspol Roma is scheduled for 6.45pm today, Thursday 21 September 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

The Europa League match Sheriff Tiraspol Roma will be visible in live streaming via the platform, reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, which allows you to watch Sky programs on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are, NOW and DAZN. Even in some foreign countries. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to watch Sheriff Tiraspol Roma on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

Sheriff Tiraspol (4-3-3): Koval; Zohouri, Garananga, Tovar, Artunduaga; Joao Paulo, Kiki, Ademo; Mbekeli, Luvannor, Badolo

Rome (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Celik, Aouar, Cristante, Bove, Zalewski; Belotti, Lukaku