Lukaku and Roma making their debut in group G of the Europa League on the Sheriff pitch (photo Lapresse)

Sheriff-Roma where to watch it on TV and streaming

Roma debuts in the Europa League on the Sheriff pitch a few days after the spectacular 7-0 win over Empoli (Dybala scored twice, as well as Renato Sanches, Cristante, Lukaku, Mancini and Grassi’s own goal) which delivered the first victory of this championship for Mourinho’s team (previously one point in three games). Group G sees the Giallorossi in the race with their Moldovan rivals (first in the league with 12 points in 5 games), Slavia Prague and Servette.

Sheriff is in the Europa League after having dreamed of participating in the Champions League but the victory against Farul Constanta was made in vain by the subsequent defeat in the decisive match against Maccabi Haifa. From there the playoffs for the EU were won by overcoming BATE and Klaksvik. Sheriff-Roma where to watch it: TV and streaming, quick guide to the Giallorossi match in the Europa League.

Sheriff-Roma where to see it on TV

Sheriff-Roma can be seen live on Sky on Thursday 21 September at 6.45pm on the Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 252 channels.

Sheriff-Roma where to watch it in streaming

The match between Sheriff and Roma will also be broadcast live on Dazn, Now and SkyGo starting from 6.45pm on 21 September 2023.

Sheriff-Roma commentators on Sky and Dazn

The Sheriff-Roma commentary will be by Pierluigi Pardo on Dazn and by Riccardo Gentile with technical commentary by Aldo Serena on Sky channels.

Sheriff-Roma probable lineups

SHERIFF TIRASPOL (4-3-3): Koval; Zohouri, Garananga, Tovar, Artunduaga; Joao Paulo, Kiki, Ademo; Ngom, Luvannor, Badolo.

ROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Llorente, Mancini, Ndicka; Celik, Bove, Cristante, Renato Sanches, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku.

